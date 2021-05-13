Officials tweeted photos of numerous large, blue barrels along with bags of the drug.

HOUSTON — Investigators seized nearly a ton of methamphetamine Wednesday on Houston’s north side, Homeland Security Investigations announced.

In all, 1,789 pounds of meth was seized.

Homeland Security said the bust was part of a joint operation that included the DEA, ATF, Houston police and fire, Texas DPS and Harris County Pct. 3.

“Investigators believe the seizure is the largest in Houston history,” noted HSI.