MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville community is currently mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.

Mooresville police said 32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty late Saturday evening. Sheldon, a six-year-veteran at Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

"I don't think words can compare to how my officers are feeling," Police Chief Damon Williams said in a news conference Sunday. "We have a lot of questions. We're angry."



Police report Sheldon was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

"We're hurt, we're sad," Chief Williams stated. "It's a roller coaster of emotions that we're dealing with this morning."

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Michael Yovany Aldana, fled the scene and was later located in a nearby apartment.

Mooresville Police said once police entered the residence, Aldana was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to police, Aldana was known to police.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Michael Yovany Aldana, 28

Mooresville Police Department

Chief Williams and Mooresville Mayor, Miles Atkins, both asked the community to stand with the officers who are still on the streets.

"They're hurting, and what I'm asking from the community is their support," Chief Williams said. "I want you to engulf our officers this week. They need to know you care."

The investigation is still ongoing with local and state law enforcement agencies involved.

The morning following the shooting, Officer Sheldon's body was taken from Atrium Main to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office. Law Enforcement family members guided him every mile.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a statement regarding the fatal shooting saying:

"We mourn the tragic loss of Mooresville police officer Jordan Harris Sheldon. I have spoken with Chief Damon Williams to convey condolences from all North Carolinians and to offer any assistance."

