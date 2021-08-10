WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield is planning a memorial service to honor Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, who was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
The Westfield service will dedicate a memorial stone for the Logansport native in the Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial. A candle will also be lit in his memory.
The Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial honors those killed after 9/11 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. With that mission complete, Sanchez's name will be the last added.
The memorial service will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. It will be at the Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial at 401 North Union St. in Westfield.
