President Biden proclaims Dec. 15 as 'Bill of Rights Day'

The Bill of Rights is the first 10 amendments to the Constitution and protects some of your most basic rights as a citizen.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has declared Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day, through an official proclamation, but what does that mean exactly?

The Bill of Rights is one of the oldest documents in our nation's history dating more than two centuries ago. It was officially ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, according to Biden's official proclimation.

It's essentially the first 10 amendments of the constitution and serves as a living document that can be amended and updated as the times change.

Those 10 amendments guarantee civil rights and liberties such as freedom of speech, press, and religion, the National Archives says. It also sets rules for due process of law and reserves all powers not delegated to the federal government to the people or the states.

The ability to make changes to the constitution is dubbed ratification and the most recent ratification came in 1992 when a 27th amendment was filed to keep members of Congress more accountable to their voters.

That amendment stated that a sitting Congress can’t give itself a raise, or cut its pay, during its current session. Any pay raise or cut can only take effect for the Congress that follows a sitting Congress.

This change serves as a reminder that laws and government should be for the people and flexes that democracy muscle the united states is known for.

The Bill of Rights is essential not only in the freedoms it protects but proof that the United States understands we don't always get it right and that changes are inevitably life's only constant.