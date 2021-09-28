What R. Kelly's conviction says about society and trauma

R. Kelly was convicted in a sex trafficking trial for perverse relations with minors.

TAMPA, Fla. — R. Kelly's conviction came after more than two decades of allegations from young women alleging sexual abuse when they were minors.

The R&B superstar denied wrongdoing time and time again but Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty after several accusers testified in lurid detail how he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

Kelly was accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.

In 2019, a young woman from Polk County, Florida gained attention for her relationship with R. Kelly. Azriel Clary was one of two young women interviewed by CBS Host Gayle King when they vehemently denied any allegations against R. Kelly and instead placed blame on their parents and families.

Clary and Joycelyn Savage, who were in their early 20's said they were his girlfriends and they loved him. Kelly was 52 at the time.

10 Tampa Bay talked to Azriel Clary's father in 2019 who was living in central Florida.

Angelo Clary said his daughter, Azriel, was just 17-years-old when she met the R&B singer. Clary said his hope was for the singer to help his daughter with a flourishing music career, but it turned into something completely different.

He said the family went four years without seeing Azriel. Clary said his oldest daughter did visit once and noticed bruises on Azriel's body.

“As a father, I feel like I failed my daughter because I felt like I could protect my daughter," Clary said. "I thought it couldn’t happen to me; because it happened to me, I want everyone to know it can happen to them.”

In 2020, Azriel appeared to be back with her family when photos were posted to her Instagram account.

The caption said, "Let the healing process begin. I thank everyone who follows me because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself."

Following R. Kelly's conviction, 10 Tampa Bay reached out to the Clary family. We have not heard back yet.

For the survivors of sexual exploitation, psychological manipulation, and any kind of abuse, the trauma can be paralyzing says Clara Reynolds, the President of Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

"These individuals are survivors of horrible betrayal, horrible physical and emotional abuse and that is true trauma and trauma does not go away, that’s one of the myths out there," said Reynolds who encourages anyone to call 211 at any point if they need help getting out of a dangerous situation.

Reynolds believes Kelly's conviction opens the door for awareness and prevention.

Dr. Aisha Durham, a professor at the University of South Florida who has studied Black popular culture for years says R. Kelly's saga reveals a lot about society.

"It has gone on for so long because we live in a system of patriarchy that supports men, powerful men who can abuse women and girls and get away with it," said Durham.

In 2018, Durham started a petition against an R. Kelly concert that was being held on campus. The concert went on anyway.