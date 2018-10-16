After Judge Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault, you probably saw a lot of posts about rape accusations on social media.

Some hashtags said we should believe women, and there were others claiming men are under attack in the #metoo era with #himtoo. So, let’s look at the facts: False reports of sexual assault are rare.

At least eight studies have looked into this and found that 2-10 percent of reports were false.

One of those studies is especially notable. Researchers collected detailed data from law enforcement in eight U.S. communities for the Making a Difference (MAD) Project. Of 2,059 cases, only 7 percent were classified as false reports.

And here is an important distinction: False reports are not the same as false accusations.

Reports don’t point to a specific person, while accusations do. Cases in which a particular person is falsely accused of sexual assault are even fewer.

That’s not to say it doesn’t happen. There are highly publicized cases of men who are wrongly accused of rape and you’ll see those in the news.

But evidence shows men are more likely to be sexually assaulted than falsely accused.

The truly concerning numbers are that 1 in 6 men and 1 in 3 women experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But only one-third sexual assaults are ever reported to police.

