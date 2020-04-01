TAMPA, Fla. — Tensions with Iran are growing. The U.S. is sending thousands of troops to the middle east following an airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for decades of terrorist actions in the regions. The U.S. blamed him for a rocket attack that killed an American in Iraq last month, and for last week's attacks at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

As Iran's supreme leader vows revenge, the U.S. is sending about 3,000 more troops overseas, and asking all other American citizens to leave Iraq.

Iran's supreme leader said he will retaliate.

While President Trump's decision to order the strike against Soleimani has been met with mixed reaction here at home, retired U.S. Army Special Forces colonel Stu Bradin thinks it was overdue.

"We knew about him since way before 911, we knew he was growing power, growing strength. He's a worthy adversary, the guy is smart," Bradin told 10News.

But Bradin said he doesn't think the retaliation Iran is promising will look like the "conventional fight" people might be picturing.

"It's not World War II that our parents went through, it's a different and constant kind of war," he explained.

So instead of a direct assault on targets and people in the U.S., Bradin believes Iran will choose something much more subtle.

"I mean, so, it's modern warfare. You're seeing cyber attacks, you're seeing people use things that are anything other than conventional forces, that's why we're spending so much money in special operations community, the intel community, cyber community," he said.

But, he doesn't rule out the possibility that Iran might try to attack an American official or facility outside the United States in response to Soleimani's death.

We are already seeing the impact of violence in the Middle East here at home.

Oil prices went up 4-percent Friday and analysts are worried that gas prices will also start to rise.

