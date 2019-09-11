"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is recovering from emergency surgery.
The show tweeted Friday that Sajak underwent surgery for a blocked intestine, causing Thursday's taping schedule to be canceled. Sajak, who turned 73 last month, is said to be resting comfortably.
Taping resumed Friday with co-star Vanna White filling in as host. It is not clear when the episodes will air.
RELATED: St. Petersburg man wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
RELATED: 'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant's 'loveless marriage' intro goes viral
AP