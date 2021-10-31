x
Is Jen Psaki vaccinated?

The White House Press Secretary revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 this Sunday.
Credit: Associated Press
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, the internet quickly searched to find the White House official's vaccination status.

Wednesday, Psaki said she made the decision not to travel to Rome with the president due to a family emergency involving household family members that tested positive for COVID-19. 

The White House press secretary said she is "grateful" to be vaccinated following her positive COVID test.

In a full statement released on the press secretary's Twitter account, she said she was disclosing her positive test out of an abundance for transparency.

"On Wednesday, in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the PResident due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for COVID. While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact – I am disclosing today's positive test out of an abundance of transparency. I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks. 

Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms which has enabled me to continue working from home. I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the ten-day quarantine following a negative rapid test, which is an additional White House requirement, beyond CDC guidance, taken out of an abundance of caution."

On Sept. 9, Biden issued an executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees with certain exceptions. 

