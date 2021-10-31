Is Jen Psaki vaccinated?

The White House Press Secretary revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 this Sunday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, the internet quickly searched to find the White House official's vaccination status.

Wednesday, Psaki said she made the decision not to travel to Rome with the president due to a family emergency involving household family members that tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House press secretary said she is "grateful" to be vaccinated following her positive COVID test.

In a full statement released on the press secretary's Twitter account, she said she was disclosing her positive test out of an abundance for transparency.

Sharing full statement and grateful I am vaccinated and for the amazing Biden team pic.twitter.com/QDokXo47dK — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 31, 2021

"On Wednesday, in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the PResident due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for COVID. While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact – I am disclosing today's positive test out of an abundance of transparency. I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks.

Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms which has enabled me to continue working from home. I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the ten-day quarantine following a negative rapid test, which is an additional White House requirement, beyond CDC guidance, taken out of an abundance of caution."