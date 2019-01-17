Sen. Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand

Born: December 9, 1966

Birthplace: Albany, New York

Age on Inauguration Day: 54

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: 2020.kirstengillibrand.com

Education: Dartmouth College (Bachelor’s degree in Asian studies - graduated magna cum laude); UCLA Law School (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Attorney

Public office: U.S. House of Representatives from New York’s 20th District 2007-2009; Appointed to U.S. Senate in 2009. Won special election to hold Senate seat in 2010 followed by re-election in 2012 and 2018.

Personal: Gillibrand and husband Jonathan have two sons.

Life and career highlights

Went by “Tina” in her younger and college years.

Has worked as an attorney in private practice, as a clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit and as a Special Counsel to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Appointed to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Hillary Clinton when Clinton became U.S. Secretary of State.

Noted to have changed some policy views in recent years from conservative when she represented New York’s 20th District to liberal when she became senator.

She went from a perfect rating with the National Rifle Association to an “F” rating.

She opposed amnesty for illegal immigrants in 2009 but became the first senator to call for abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2018.

Supporter of same-sex marriage and worked to repeal “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” which banned openly gay and lesbian personnel from serving in the military.

Pushed for new rules allowing military prosecutors, not commanders, to decide which military sexual assault cases could go to court.

Gillibrand, who supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016, said in 2017 President Bill Clinton should have resigned after admitting his affair with Monica Lewinksy. She was the first Democrat to call on former Senator Al Franken to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct. She has also urged President Trump to resign over sexual harassment allegations.

Sources: Congress.gov; Britannica.com; Biography.com; New York Times