Larry Elder, longtime conservative radio host, could replace CA Gov. Newsom in recall election

Elder is the Republican frontrunner who has stood out among the 46 candidates who qualified for the state's ballot should voters decide Newsom should go.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from TEGNA sister-station KFMB.

As California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces the possibility of a recall election that could remove him from office, one name has stood out among the 46 candidates who qualified for the ballot.

Larry Elder. The 69-year-old is a longtime conservative radio host in Los Angeles who calls himself the "Sage from South Central."

If Newsom is ousted by voters, Elder could become the state's first Black governor.

According to NPR, "California's recall rules let a replacement candidate win with just a plurality of votes, while Newsom must convince a majority of voters to choose 'no' on the recall ballot in order to keep his seat as governor. The same polls show Elder has the support of more than a quarter of likely voters." Still, the news outlet says Elder leads all rival candidates by a lot.

“Some say he’s the most Trump of the candidates,” Newsom told supporters at a campaign event this month, NBC News said. “I say he’s even more extreme than Trump.”

A survey released at the end of August showed Newsom was favored to "survive" the recall. Still, NBC News says Elder has gotten some prominent endorsements, including from Chuck Norris, Rudy Giuliani and Candace Owens.