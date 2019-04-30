CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC Charlotte has just learned the suspect in the deadly UNC Charlotte campus shooting that happened Tuesday evening is a former student at the school.

Officials said 22-year-old Trystan Terrell was a History major at UNC Charlotte but dropped out this semester.

NBC Charlotte was on the scene when Terrell was escorted to CMPD headquarters. The suspect appeared to smile out our camera and then shouted something we were not able to decipher.

Two people have died and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed.

Medic said the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people have been treated for life-threatening injuries and two have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources tell NBC Charlotte that students were giving a presentation when the shooting occurred in a classroom. The two dead are reportedly two white males, but their ages and names have not yet been released.

CMPD said the scene is secure and one person is in custody. Police say there is no reason to believe anyone else is involved.