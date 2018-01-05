"Does this post contain hate speech?"

That's the question many Facebook users briefly found across their timelines Tuesday morning on every single post.

Sunset picture? Question about hate speech.

Cute cats? Same question.

So what was going on?

Turns out it was all an accident on Facebook's end.

A Facebook spokesperson explained in a statement that they were doing an internal test Tuesday morning to "understand different types of speech, including speech we thought would not be hate. A bug caused it to launch publicly."

Once they noticed this internal test went out live, it was disabled.

Just last week, Facebook published for the first time its detailed guidelines about what does and doesn't belong on its service. Facebook's head of product policy and counterrorism told the Associated Press at the time that updates go out to its content reviewers every week.

Tuesday's issue happened amid the kickoff of the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California.

