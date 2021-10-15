William Shatner responds to Prince William: 'He's got the wrong idea'

The Duke of Cambridge voiced his disapproval a day after Blue Origin's second launch.

On Wednesday, William Shatner became the oldest person to travel into space at 90 years old.

Along with three other passengers on the Blue Origin flight, the"Star Trek" actor was joined by Australian entrepreneur Chris Boshuizen, microbiologist Glen de Vries and Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers.

Just one day after the historic trip, Britain's Prince William criticized Shatner and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin ride to space, CBS News reports.

In comments to the BBC, William said, "We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, who is second-in-line to the British throne, said, the Associated Press reports.

However, Shatner said that the point of the 11-minute trip goes far beyond a joyride into space and back.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, Shatner responded to Prince William saying in part, "He's a lovely, gentle, educated man, but he's got the wrong idea."

Shatner said the adventure into space was about looking into ways to protect the planet.

"The idea here is not to go, 'Yeah, look at me. I'm in space.' The landing that consumed all that... energy and people to take a look and go, 'Oh, look at that.' No," Shatner said in his ET interview. "I would tell the prince, and I hope the prince gets the message, this is a baby step into the idea of getting industry up there, so that all those polluting industries, especially, for example, the industries that make electricity... off of Earth."

He continued, "We've got all the technology, the rockets, to send the things up there... You can build a base 250, 280 miles above the Earth and send that power down here, and they catch it, and they then use it, and it's there," he continued. "All it needs is... somebody as rich as Jeff Bezos [to say], 'Let's go up there.'"