Windham man rescued after UTV falls through open water on Sebago Lake

71-year-old Allen Hooper was able to swim to nearby rocks after his vehicle hit open water. Authorities say he was rescued by airboat after more than 20 minutes

RAYMOND, Maine — A Windham man is being treated for hypothermia after his utility terrain vehicle crashed through the ice on Sebago Lake Sunday.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 1:30 p.m. deputies, the Maine Warden’s Service and Raymond Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a UTV, also known as a “side-by-side,” and its driver falling through the ice.

Upon arrival, deputies say 71-year-old Allen Hooper of Windham had pulled himself out of the water, and was standing on rocks roughly 60 yards from shore. Allen told first responders that he was uninjured but stated that he was wet and cold.

An airboat manned by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Maine Warden Service personnel responded from the Standish Boat Launch. This boat, along with another airboat stationed at Raymond Beach were already in position to respond to any potential incidents for the weekend-long Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby.

Authorities say Hooper was rescued by airboat after roughly 22 minutes on the rocks. Allen told first responders that he was driving his 2009 Yamaha Rhino UTV on the ice when he came to unexpected open water. After hitting the open water, Allen swam approximately 30 feet to nearby rocks.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Hooper was hypothermic, but otherwise uninjured. He was transported to Mercy Hospital by Raymond Rescue.