LUTON, UK — Why did the port-a-potty cross the road? Because of a little wind.

While much of northern Europe spent Sunday hunkered down against Storm Ciara's hurricane-force winds, one brave soul endured the elements, only to come face to face with an unusual sight -- a port-a-potty getting pushed across the road in Luton, England.

The video -- captured by Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit -- shows the bright pink toilet seemingly moving on its own across the pavement.

The storm caused flights and train cancellations, with ports shutting down from the storm surge. Wind gusts hit 93 mph at the northern Welsh village of Aberdaron and 86 mph at the Welsh town of Capel Curig.

A cow was spotted on a main highway in southern England after high winds blew down fences.

As for the rogue port-a-potty, there's no word yet if it was occupied at the time of its trek, but thanks to the internet, its journey is memorialized.

So, why did the port-a-potty cross the road? Because it had to go.

