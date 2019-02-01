One ticket for the $425 million jackpot in the New Year's Day Mega Millions drawing was sold in New York, the lottery said on its website Wednesday morning.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing are 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70. The mega ball was 14.

Six tickets had all five white numbers correct, which paid out $1 million. Three of those were sold in New York and one each was sold in Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. There was also a $1 million ticket in Pennsylvania, but that ticket also had the Megaplier (4X), so the winner gets $4 million.

The next jackpot on Friday will be $40 million.

