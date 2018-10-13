Friday's winning numbers for the record-high Mega Millions jackpot have been selected.

The winning numbers are:

4-24-46-61-70 with a Mega Ball of 7 (multiplier 3x)

Mega Millions appears to be the big draw lately. The jackpot has been growing since it was last won on July 24. Tuesday nights drawing was the 22nd consecutive drawing that no one matched all six numbers.

Four lucky winners did match the first five numbers and each was poised to collect $1 million.

The cash option for Friday night: $309 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The top Mega Millions jackpots of all-time: $656 million in 2012 and $648 million a year later.

If you're looking for a tiny hint: the numbers 17 and 12 have been drawn twice as Mega Balls since Aug. 31. The most recent Mega Ball was 18 on Tuesday night.

If you do find yourself with the winning ticket in your hands, be prepared to keep quiet after that initial scream of joy to your spouse or other loved one, said certified public accountant Daniel Mahler of Gisler & Mahler in Bloomingdale, N.J. And sign your ticket; that establishes it as yours before you go to the nearest lottery office to claim your prize.

"Get a good attorney, good accountant, good broker,” he said. "You have to protect your wealth" and your privacy.

