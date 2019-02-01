If your new year’s resolution is to save more money this year, then try your luck tonight with Mega Million’s first drawing of 2019.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $425 million after no jackpot winning tickets were sold for Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing are 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70. The mega ball was 14.

Although there were no jackpot winners Friday, five Match 5 winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The tickets are each worth $1 million. One Match 5 + Megaplier ticket was sold in Washington, worth $2 million.

