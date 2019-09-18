WISCONSIN, USA — A 77-year-old man on his way to a memorial for his granddaughter was killed in a crash involving a police car.

WITI-TV reports Dennis Teetzen was heading south Monday on WI-57 at County Road N. in Lyndon, Wisconsin, when he turned in front of a Plymouth Police Department squad car. Teetzen was on his way to a vigil for Nichole Warner, who took her own life over the weekend.

"I'm going to try to find peace with both losing my father and my daughter at the same time," Nichole's mother, Deenice Warner, told the station.

Nichole Warner had been receiving treatment for depression for years, her family said.

Plymouth police officer Lindsay Baumhardt, 35, received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. It's believed Teetzen did not stop for the stop sign at WI-57, WITI said.

"Nichole was his world, and maybe when he went there, he was so upset, he didn't even see the car coming," her father, Chris Warner, told the station. "I don't know."

