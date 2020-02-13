MADISON, Wis. — (WTHR) – The best advice comes from those with years of experience.

Some nursing home residents in Wisconsin spoke from the heart to give some relationship advice ahead of Valentine's Day.

Oak Park Place got together a few relationship experts and shared their advice on Facebook in an adorable post.

Some of the best advice includes: "Be faithful. She should be the one and only." and "Two words: yes, dear!"

The Facebook post has been shared nearly 105,000 times.

