Five people were taken to hospitals, police say, after a knife attack on a group celebrating Hanukkah in a rabbi's home in a suburb of New York City.

Aron Kohn, a witness to the attack told reporters in a video shared by CNN, "I saw him walking in by the door, I asked who was coming in, in the middle of the night with an umbrella. While I was saying that, he pulled it out from the thing, and he started running to the big room. He was on the left side, and I started throwing tables and chairs saying that he should get out of here."

Kohn went on to say in the video, "he was bleeding in his hands, all over. I ran into the other room because I tried to save by life."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo went to the house in the New York suburb of Monsey, where the stabbing of 5 people took place. Gov. Cuomo told reporters, "I consider this an act of domestic terrorism." The governor said that there should be a punishment in line with that sort of crime saying, "we are going to take the lead here in the state of New York and do just that."

