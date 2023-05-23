Police have not identified the person hit, but a GoFundMe started by the family identified the victim as Casey Rivara.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle along a busy California street last week moments after helping a family of ducks cross the road, authorities and witnesses said.

Rocklin police confirmed that a fatal crash occurred around 8:30 Thursday night when a vehicle struck a pedestrian who had gotten out of their vehicle, CBS Sacramento reported.

The driver -- a 17-year-old girl -- stayed at the scene, officers said, and DUI is not suspected, the station reported.

Police have not identified the person hit, but a GoFundMe started by the family identified the victim as Casey Rivara.

"Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father," the GoFundMe page reads. "Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion."

Witnesses reported that the man had gotten out of his vehicle to try and help a family of ducks cross the street. After helping the ducks to safety, the man was then struck by the vehicle.

Summer Peterson told CBS Sacramento that her children saw it all unfold.

"They were saying, 'Oh, it's so cute. It's so nice of him.' And then all of a sudden he was hit by a car," said Peterson, who was out at a makeshift memorial for the man on Friday.

A 12-year-old witness named William told KCRA that he took photos of the rescue with his phone and that "everyone was clapping because he was being really nice."

"My mom rolled down the window and said, 'Good job, good job,' and I said, 'Good job' to him too and then right after that, the second after that," the car hit him, William told KCRA.

Mourners have left flowers and rubber ducks at the intersection where the crash happened, CBS Sacramento reported. The family's online fundraiser has raised over $60,000.

As of now, police say the teen driver is not facing any charges.

The roadway was closed down for several hours as officers investigated the scene.