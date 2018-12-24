A Pennsylvania woman is being accused of severely neglecting three children, including a 2-year-old boy who officials believe was intentionally starved.

CBS station KDKA in Pittsburgh reported that three children -- ages 12, 9 and 2 -- were taken to the hospital last week and examined for signs of neglect. Police said the children's grandfather began looking for his daughter's children after finding out they had been suddenly unenrolled from school and posted on social media asking if anyone had seen them.

KDKA said 35-year-old Jennifer Stout answered the man's social media post and told him the children were staying with her. She claimed the children's biological mother had left the kids with Stout about seven months ago before disappearing.

Stout allegedly told the man that she didn't want the kids, and the grandfather made arrangements for the children's aunt to pick them up, the station reports.

The aunt then called police after she found Stout's home and the children to be covered in filth. She told police that all of them looked unkempt and that the 2-year-old was lying on a mat on the floor. She took them to the hospital immediately, KDKA reports.

Police said that a doctor showed through medical records that the 12-year-old girl had lost 19 pounds since September, the 9-year-old girl had lost 14 pounds since July and the 2-year-old had lost 8 pounds since September.

The doctor said she had never seen such rapid weight loss in a 2-year-old and believes the boy was purposefully starved, KDKA reported.

Stout was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault. She's also charged with child endangerment.

