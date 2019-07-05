A 58-year-old woman was arrested last week after police say she trespassed at the CIA headquarters for three days in a row and asking to speak to "Agent Penis."

The U.K.'s Independent said Jennifer Hernandez claimed she had applied for a job at the agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia, and had an appointment with her recruiter.

The Independent said Hernandez was first stopped by security on April 22 when she tried to walk through the main vehicle entrance. WRC-TV in Washington said she told a CIA police officer she had applied for a job there and her recruiter told her to come to the complex.

The NBC affiliate said the officer told her she could be charged with trespassing if she didn't leave, which she did.

Hernandez returned May 1 and 2, again claiming she needed to meet a recruiter.

Then on May 3, Hernandez showed up asking for her North Carolina ID card, which officers accidentally left in storage. According to a criminal complaint filed by CIA police, Hernandez also asked to speak to "Agent Penis."

The Independent said Hernandez told officers she would leave the CIA by bus, but then declined to get on the bus when it arrived.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with a Class B misdemeanor.

