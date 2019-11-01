A woman wanted in connection to the death of a salon owner was arrested Friday in Glendale near Cabelas, according to Las Vegas police.

Police were searching for Krystal Whipple for allegedly using a stolen car to run over and kill a Las Vegas nail salon owner who chased her for failing to pay for a $35 manicure, police said.

The Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team learned where Whipple was and passed that information to the FBI in Phoenix. Their task force took her into custody, according to the Las Vegas police.

Surveillance video shows Ngoc Q. Nguyen, 51, of Garden Grove, California, jumping in front of a black sedan before being dragged beneath the car as it speeds away.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Whipple tried to pay for her manicure with a fraudulent credit card and told Nguyen and her husband that she was going to her car to get cash before beginning to drive away.

The husband can be seen in the security footage holding onto the vehicle from behind.

Police said the car was a rental that had been stolen last month and was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

Whipple was convicted in 2017 in Las Vegas of attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Clark County District Court records. She was sentenced to four months in jail last year for violating probation in that case. Below is her mugshot from that arrest.

Las Vegas Metro Police

An attorney who represented Whipple in that case did not immediately respond Thursday to messages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.