Minnesota woman breaks record for longest fingernails ever

Diana Armstrong has been growing her nails for more than 25 years.

MINNESOTA, USA — You've heard of Rapunzel, but have you heard of Diana Armstrong?

She's the Minnesota woman who just broke the record for the longest fingernails ever on a woman, according to Guinness World Records. This top award comes as Armstrong has been growing her nails for more than 25 years.

Can you take a guess of which finger has the longest fingernail? That would be the thumb, measuring 4-feet, 6.7-inches. The combined length of all of her fingernails measures up to 42-feet, 10.4-inches as of March 13, 2022, the record book says in a report.

Armstrong hasn't cut her nails in over two decades. She said her reason stems from a tragic accident in her family that led her to vow to never trim them, she told Guinness.

One of her daughters, at 16 years old, died in her sleep from an asthma attack, according to a report. She said it was the "worst day of [her] life."

Her daughter who died, Latisha, would always trim and manicure her nails but after her death, Armstrong found comfort in growing her fingernails.

"Diana explained that she battled depression for a decade, and growing out her nails was her way of keeping her late daughter in her thoughts," Guinness World Records said in a report.

It takes more than four hours to paint each fingernail. Armstrong said she hasn't been to a nail salon in 22 years after she'd been turned away due to the length of her nails. It also takes 15 to 20 bottles of nail polish and a woodworking tool to file them. Therefore, she only gets her nails done every four to five years.

Armstrong said maneuvering with her long claws can be difficult sometimes, but where she lacks in her hands, she picks up with her feet.

"If I have to pick up money off the floor, I can pick up bills," Diana to Guinness World Records, "but if I drop change on the floor, that will just stay down there."

Her daughter Latisha was the last person to do her nails. Armstrong said that's who she thinks of when she grows them.

Armstrong's children and grandchildren were happy for her when they learned the news of her receiving the world record.