FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who claimed to be a police officer and threatened to arrest teenagers in a public park in Fort Worth could face charges of impersonating a public servant and disorderly conduct, officials said.

The video of the confrontation Wednesday afternoon was posted to Twitter and had more than 2.5 million views by Thursday morning.

One of the teens provided the video to WFAA, which has been edited for inappropriate language. In it, the woman approaches a group of teens who are playing on a swing and tells them to leave, claiming it is a children's park.

She then threatens to arrest the teenagers and is heard yelling expletives at them at least eight times.

“I’m an (expletive) PD,” the woman yells. “So get the (expletive) out of here now if you’re not here to play as a child.”

Fort Worth police addressed the incident on Twitter Thursday morning.

“It has been confirmed this person is NOT a FWPD officer, but a possible local resident,” the tweet read. "We are actively investigating this incident or several potential criminal charges including Impersonating a Public Servant and Disorderly Conduct.”

The incident happened at Dream Park just west of downtown Fort Worth. According to the park’s website, it is a free, public playground open to all ages and all abilities.

