TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. -- A woman is dead and nearly a dozen people are hurt after a crash involving a school bus in Talladega County, Alabama, according to CBS affiliate WIAT.

State troopers are still trying to figure out what caused the collision between the bus and the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was confirmed dead.

The bus was carrying 26 players from a high school football team. Three coaches and eight players were hurt, WIAT reported.

One of the coaches was driving the bus and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved