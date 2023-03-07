Woman on 8-mile hike at Grand Canyon dies on trail

An excessive heat warning has been issued for inner canyon portions of the Grand Canyon through July 5.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 57-year-old female who was attempting an eight-mile hike at the Grand Canyon has died, the National Park Service announced Monday.

Park rangers received a report of a distressed day hiker in the Tuweep area of Grand Canyon National Park at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A ranger arrived on scene at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday and pronounced the hiker deceased, the NPS said.

"The high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100°F with the high temperature at Phantom Ranch, near the Colorado River along the North Kaibab trail, reached approximately 114°F," the NPS said in a news release.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for inner canyon portions of the Grand Canyon through July 5.

The NPS is investigating in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

For more information on hiking safely during the summer, visit the park's Hike Smart webpage here.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Muere mujer en sendero de 8 millas del Gran Cañón

