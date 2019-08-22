IRMO, S.C. — An Irmo woman was sentenced to 10 days in jail when she didn't pay a ticket regarding her yard.

A story has been circulating in the Irmo Community about a woman who was recently arrested because of her yard.

Allison Johnson spoek with Street Squad Thursday about what happened.

“I think I was treated very unfairly,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she received a ticket and fine because of the condition of her yard. According to the Irmo Police Department, she was given an abatement notice about her lawn under the town ordinance of Unsanitary and Unsightly Conditions in January.

The original ticket fined her just over $1,000.

“When I went to court, she [the judge] dropped the fine down to $100 and I told her that I would be able to pay it September 1st- and that was as soon as I could pay because I do not work,” Johnson said.

“They said that I missed a court date that I never got anything in the mail about," Johnson continued, "The last time I was there, the judge was yelling and was not very polite and I guess doesn’t remember telling me a date or something. So they came five minutes after she signed my warrant, and they came and arrested me for $100 that I hadn’t paid yet. And sent me to jail and were going to hold me for 10 days even if it was paid or not. It was all because of a little bit of a mess of my yard.”

RELATED: Teens in Irmo legally can't ask to cut people's grass for money

Photos taken of Allison Johnson's yard when the abatement notice was written.

Irmo Police Department

According to the incident report, Johnson attended her assigned court date on March 27 and was given the choice of 10 days in jail or a fine of $101.88. She was then put on a payment plan.

Photos taken of Allison Johnson's yard when the abatement notice was written.

Irmo Police Department

“They had given me a couple of warnings and I did do what I was supposed to do and I went to court and I told her you know I don’t work," Johnson said, "I tried to explain all that to her, I’m a single mom I do what I can. Then I guess she said I missed a court date that I didn’t know I had because I literally never got anything in the mail," she continues, “And then like I said 5 minutes after she signed over that thing they were here to arrest me and all it said was failure to comply.”

Johnson told us she only ended up spending two and a half days in jail.

Photos taken of Allison Johnson's yard when the abatement notice was written.

Irmo Police Department

Photos taken of Allison Johnson's yard when the abatement notice was written.

Irmo Police Department

RELATED: 'It wouldn't happen': Irmo mayor says town would never stop kids from mowing lawns

Irmo police would not comment but provided public paperwork regarding the incident. We reached out to the administration and are waiting on a fulfillment of our Freedom of Information Act Request.

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.