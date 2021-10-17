Police: Woman raped on Philadelphia train, other riders did nothing

While the train was not crowded, authorities believe other passengers could have intervened.

PHILADELPHIA — A woman riding on a Philadephia train told police she was raped while other people who were within the same vicinity failed to render any help, authorities say.

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, a woman said she was aboard the Market-Frankford line of Philadelphia's transit system, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), when Fiston Ngoy sat down next to her and began to touch her, the New York Times reported

The woman refused and tried to stop the 35-year-old man from touching her but he continued to "rip her clothes off," Busch said.

During the eight-minute assault, none of the other riders on the train stepped in to help the woman, officials say.

Officers responded to the call at the 69th Street terminal after they say a SEPTA employee near the passing train reported that something wasn't right in regards to the woman aboard, Fox 29 reports.

Police were able to arrest the man who they believe is homeless and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department called the woman an "unbelievably strong woman" after providing police with an abundant amount of information.

Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video and it shows people on the train at the time everything happened.

While the train was not crowded, Berhardt believes there were enough people on the train that, "collectively, they could have gotten together and done something."