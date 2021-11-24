Woman runs over husband as he tries to dislodge bowling ball from car in Kansas City, reports say

She reportedly put the car in reverse, too.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in the hospital after a strange series of events reportedly led his wife to run over him with a car...twice.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to multiple reports, the couple was driving when they ran over a bowling ball in the road, causing it to become lodged under their car.

After they stopped, the 25-year-old man reportedly crawled under the car to try to remove the ball. That's when someone approached his wife, 25, while she was sitting in the driver's seat and tried to take her purse, the Kansas City Star reports.

During the struggle over the purse, the woman pressed her foot on the gas pedal and heard a yell from underneath the car, which had subsequently rolled over her husband, according to The Associated Press.

Police told news outlets the woman then stopped the car and put it in reverse, rolling over her husband a second time. As this went down, the Kansas City Star says the person who tried to take the woman's purse ran off empty-handed.

The man was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Later on Saturday, the Kansas City Star reports that someone walked into the police station and admitted to throwing a bowling ball in front of the moving car.