An officer's body camera video shows the moment he killed a woman as he fired shots at an approaching dog.

The woman was shot dead by the officer as he responded to a welfare check at about 5:17 p.m. Thursday. She was later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Brooks, the daughter of a fire department captain, officials confirmed.

“Everything about this call is an absolute tragedy,” Arlington police chief Will Johnson said at a news conference Friday.

Police initially received a call that a woman, later identified as Brooks, was reportedly passed out in the grass near Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

First responders arrived to the scene around 5:20 p.m. but were unable to immediately locate Brooks.

That’s when a person called an officer and directed them to where Brooks was last seen, police say.

An officer tried approaching the woman who they said appeared to be lying in the grass and asked if she was OK. Next to her was a 40 pound Lab Retriever mix, police said.

Police said as the officer tried calling out to Brooks, the dog started to run toward the officer. Investigators said at that point, the officer shot at the dog multiple times.

Brooks was struck by a bullet from the officer's gun and yelled she was injured, investigators confirmed.

The dog was also grazed by a bullet and is at the Arlington Animal Shelter.

Brooks died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

During Friday's new conference the police chief said Brooks was never the intended target.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine leave.

The Arlington Police Department said it will release body-cam footage of the incident.

