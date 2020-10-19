x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Nation World

Man accused of shooting his ex in the head as she rode in pickup with current boyfriend

The suspect is charged but not yet in custody, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for a man charged in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.

The shooting, which initially was thought to be a case of road rage, happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday along the Northwest Freeway/290 near Spring Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Mann Austin Hayes, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a charge that could be upgraded if the victim does not survive.

Hayes is not yet in custody.

Credit: HCSO
Mann Austin Hayes, 21, in a previous arrest photo from 2019

Deputies said the victim, Julie DeLa Garza, was riding in a pickup with her current boyfriend when the suspect pulled up behind them and opened fire. Garza’s current boyfriend said he saw the suspect before shooting. He said the ex-boyfriend was following them and eventually opened fire on the back window of his truck.

The boyfriend sped to a nearby hospital where the unresponsive victim was then transported to the Medical Center by Life Flight.

The ex-boyfriend fled the scene and is still wanted as of early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on Hayes’s whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. 

Related Articles