HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for a man charged in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.
The shooting, which initially was thought to be a case of road rage, happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday along the Northwest Freeway/290 near Spring Cypress.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Mann Austin Hayes, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a charge that could be upgraded if the victim does not survive.
Hayes is not yet in custody.
Deputies said the victim, Julie DeLa Garza, was riding in a pickup with her current boyfriend when the suspect pulled up behind them and opened fire. Garza’s current boyfriend said he saw the suspect before shooting. He said the ex-boyfriend was following them and eventually opened fire on the back window of his truck.
The boyfriend sped to a nearby hospital where the unresponsive victim was then transported to the Medical Center by Life Flight.
The ex-boyfriend fled the scene and is still wanted as of early Monday morning.
Anyone with information on Hayes’s whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.