NEW HOPE, Minnesota — Drive around enough and it's not too hard to spot an American flag, blowing in the wind.

However, no matter how many miles you go, you'll probably never find one like the one Gail Rapp did.

Gail said she crossed paths with a Veteran Burial Flag near US-169 near Bass Lake Road. She says she was coming home to New Hope from Maple Grove when she spotted it in her rear view mirror.

"I was coming from Maple Grove, I was on 169 and I took Bass Lake Road," Rapp explained. "I got halfway up the circle, I could see something on the side and when I saw it in the rear view mirror, I could see the stars."

She said she doesn't know what compelled her to get out and grab the flag. She explained that she checked to make sure no other cars were behind her and got out to find the flag sitting in the snow with the frame's glass shattered everywhere.

Other than the shattered glass though, Rapp said the flag was in perfect condition.

"I just kept thinking they must have put it on top of the roof and it fell down and now they're sick looking for their flag," Rapp said.

She said she felt nervous about putting it in her front seat and bringing it home. But she said she also felt sad about it just sitting in the snow.

Most everyone knows that a Burial Flag is not just a flag. Rapp, whose father is a Korean War Veteran, knows too how important it is to the surviving family memvers.

"Who did this belong to? Who was this given to?" Rapp whispered as she pat the flag lightly. "I'm glad I was there because you just don't know who is going to drive by."

She said all she wants now is for the flag to be home. And hopes the exposure will reach the rightful owners.

"It's here, I'm glad I found it," Rapp said, folding it up. "I'm sorry it happened. I hope we can connect and hope that you get it back."

If this flag belongs to you, or if you know who it belongs to, Rapp says you can contact her on Facebook.