Women's March planning its return to DC in October protesting Supreme Court nomination

Last week, the organization posted on social media stating they're planning a “socially distant march” in the District and more than 30 other cities.

WASHINGTON — The Women’s March organization is planning a nationwide protest on Oct. 17 opposing President Donald Trump and his move to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

Last week, the organization posted on social media stating they're planning a “socially distant march” in the District and more than 30 other cities, just days before Senate Republicans vote on President Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and a longtime Notre Dame Law School professor. If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by Ginsburg.

"We're planning a massive, nationwide march on October 17 to send an unmistakable message of our fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat," the organization said on its fundraising section on their website.

The organization said on Instagram Sunday that the event will “send a clear message that we will not allow Trump and the GOP to endanger our lives any longer.”

There have been no further details released yet regarding the march. However, the organization has an online form where participants can pledge to march.

According to an application for a permit submitted Wednesday with the National Park Service, the organization plans to organize a rally in Freedom Plaza, followed by a march to the Supreme Court — estimating about 10,000 people in attendance.

A permit has not yet been issued for the event.

The Women’s March organization began in 2017 after President Trump’s election in 2016 — hosting the inaugural Women’s March the following January in D.C. alongside events and other marches across the world.

The march drew hundreds of thousands of people, with crowds wrapping up the entirety of the National Mall.