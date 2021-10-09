100 years young: Kingsville veteran gets special Astros themed party for milestone birthday

Amadeo Salinas is a World War II veteran who celebrated his milestone 100th birthday with family and friends at Lonestar Ranch Nursing Home in Kingsville, Texas.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — It is hard to imagine all of the changes that have happened in the world in 100 years. But Amadeo Salinas has lived through it all.

The World War II veteran celebrated his milestone 100th birthday Thursday surrounded by family and friends at the Lonestar Ranch Nursing Home in Kingsville.

The party was Astros themed to honor his favorite sports team.