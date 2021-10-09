KINGSVILLE, Texas — It is hard to imagine all of the changes that have happened in the world in 100 years. But Amadeo Salinas has lived through it all.
The World War II veteran celebrated his milestone 100th birthday Thursday surrounded by family and friends at the Lonestar Ranch Nursing Home in Kingsville.
100 years young: Kingsville veteran gets special Astros themed party for milestone birthday
The party was Astros themed to honor his favorite sports team.
We want to wish Amadeo a very happy birthday, and many more to come!