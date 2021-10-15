Wounded veterans ride motorcycles through Florida Keys

Veterans also learned in-water commands and swam with a group of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins at the Dolphin Research Center.

MARATHON, Fla — A motorcycle riding experience through the Florida Keys has provided camaraderie, emotional support and mental rejuvenation for a group of veterans as part of a Wounded Warrior Project program called Rolling Project Odyssey.

Thursday morning, the veterans started their day with a morning interactive dolphin experience at Dolphin Research Center in Grass Key, Fla. The non-profit dolphinarium is home to several dolphins and California sea lion.

At Dolphin Research Center, veterans learned in-water commands and swam with a group of the Atlantic bottlenose mammals.

Following the experience, participants rode across the Seven Mile Bridge.

Air Force Retired Master Sgt. Bill Thomas was part of the group, comprised mostly of riders from Florida and Georgia, CBS Miami reports. Thomas served as an airman for the U.S. Air Force and was deployed in Iraq in 2007 and 2008.

Thomas said the Keys experience has been remarkable for the veterans and refers to these excursions as mental health workshops, explaining that he has struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts as a result of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We’re all dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder,” Thomas said. “So, being here certainly brings down the anxiety level (and) it takes care of the depression.”

Rolling Project Odyssey is organized by the Wounded Warrior Project to empower wounded veterans during multi-day mental health workshops designed to help rejuvenate veterans and navigate the ups and downs of everyday life, often influenced by PTSD.