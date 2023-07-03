'This is not happening to me': WSU PhD student shares story of attempted kidnapping

In February, Pullman Police began investigating Daniela Padilla's report of an attempted kidnapping at Pullman apartment complex.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The WSU PhD student who reported an attempted kidnapping last month is now sharing her account of what happened.

In February, Pullman Police began investigating Daniela Padilla's report of an attempted kidnapping at Pullman apartment complex. She told police a man she didn't know tried to force himself inside her apartment on the night of February 3.

She exclusively told KREM 2 that was one of the scariest moments of Padilla's life. She's grateful to be okay and wants to share her story so this doesn't happen to someone else.

Padilla moved into her Pullman apartment in August, excited to kick off the upcoming school year at Washington State University. She's a PhD student from Chile studying Molecular Biosciences.

One night on her way home from the gym she said she noticed something unusual. A faded black car parked outside her apartment with the engine running and the trunk left open.

"I didn't think much of it. I just kept walking," Padilla said.

She opened her apartment door and then out of nowhere, then she said a man appeared behind her and tried forcing his way inside.

"As soon as I saw him, I pushed my weight on the door because he was grabbing the doorknob," Padilla said. "So I pushed and locked the door. But he kept ringing the bell and trying to get in."

She yelled at the suspect to go away and called police. Padilla is convinced the man was trying to kidnap her because of his behavior and the suspicious car parked outside.

"It was like he he's there to get something and go as soon as he can," Padilla said.

A few days after the alleged attempted kidnapping, Daniela posted what happened on Facebook as a warning to the Pullman community, hoping no one else would feel the same fear.

"I was like 'no, this is not happening to me, this is not happening to me,'" Padilla said. "I was really scared that I was going to die."

It's been a month since the incident. Pullman Police Commander Aaron Breshears said they've followed up on numerous tips that have not panned out. And so far, investigators have not found any evidence to corroborate Padilla's story.

"Maybe he could have been under the influence or something, but still, staying there outside with that kind of car. There's a reason why that car was like that," Padilla said.

She is still uneasy about that night. She has no plans to return to Pullman and is hoping to pursue her PhD elsewhere.

