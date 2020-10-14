Bomb dropped during WWII detonated in channel near Baltic Sea

The bomb nicknamed "tallboy" was dropped in an attack on a Nazi warship in 1945.

A massive bomb dropped by the Royal Air Force 75 years ago exploded Tuesday in a European channel near the Baltic Sea.

The bomb nicknamed "tallboy" was dropped in an attack on a Nazi warship in 1945, according to CBS News.

Video shows the detonation sending water hundreds of feet into the air and sent waves crashing into the shoreline nearby.

The Guardian reports Navy divers from Poland had been working to defuse it before it was accidentally detonated underwater. Luckily, nobody was hurt in the explosion.

According to Reuters, this was the biggest World War II bomb ever found in Poland.

The bomb was first discovered in Sept. 2019 under 39 feet of water, CBS News said.

"Tallboys" are also known as "earthquake bombs" and were designed to explode underground next to targets and send shockwaves through the ground, according to CBS News.

