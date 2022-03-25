WWE's 'Triple H' provides health update: 'I will never wrestle again'

The WWE legend revealed in an interview with ESPN that he now has a defibrillator in his chest after suffering heart failure last September.

WASHINGTON — World Wrestling Entertainment star Paul "Triple H" Levesque has announced he has retired from in-ring competition after suffering "heart failure" last year.

"Triple H" made the announcement during an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Clips of their discussion were released Friday morning in which the WWE legend revealed he had a defibrillator implanted in his chest after what had previously been described as a "cardiac event" in Sept. 2021.

Levesque, 52, explained that he had been dealing with viral pneumonia at the time, which increasingly got worse and he eventually started coughing up blood. Doctors found he had fluid in his lungs and fluid around his heart.

"I was in heart failure, bad," Levesque described to Smith. "I was nosediving and sort of at the one-yard line...where you don't want to be."

"There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think 'is this it,' 'do you wake up from this? It's tough to swallow," Levesque recounted about his time in the hospital.

WWE previously stated Levesque's "cardiac event" had been caused by a "genetic heart issue."

Levesque currently serves as WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. He wrestled for years as "Triple H" and was a 14-time world champion. In recent years, he's made sporadic in-ring appearances. He last wrestled in a match against Randy Orton in January 2021.

He now says that was his last-ever professional wrestling match.

"As far as in-ring...I'm done. I will never wrestle again," Levesque stated during the ESPN interview.

The full 15-minute interview will be released Friday evening on ESPN+.

After ESPN shared a preview of the interview, Stephen A. Smith explained that Levesque is still recovering and only around 50% of himself.