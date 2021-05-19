Yankees' Kluber throws 6th no-hitter of MLB season; Majors' 2nd no-no in 2 days

It's the first time in 52 years that there have been no-hitters on consecutive days in Major League Baseball.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a third-inning walk to Charlie Culberson of throwing a perfect game.

Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.

Kluber (4-2) struck out 10 and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. He was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers.

Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl’s flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun’s game-ending groundout to second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.

2021 MLB no-hitters

May 19 — Corey Kluber, New York Yankees at Texas Rangers, 2-0

May 18 — Spencer Turnbull, Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 5-0

May 5 — John Means, Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners, 6-0

April 14 — Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians, 8-0

May 7 — Wade Miley, Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 3-0