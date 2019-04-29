Crocs-lovers, have you ever wanted a little pouch in which to store your valuables while exploring Florida's beaches and theme parks? Some new footwear will include just that.

Earlier this year, we told you how TripAdvisor again named Clearwater Beach the best beach in America. And, with summer approaching, we know you'll be enjoying the Sunshine State's many miles of coastline and crystal-clear water. Well, a new creation might help you when you take the family to the beach.

According to KRON4 News, Crocs has teamed up with Japanese clothing brand BEAMS to launch a new line of the comfortable footwear with little pouches at the back of the shoe straps, where you could theoretically store your keys or even credit cards. If you're not into wallets or purses, this might be the solution for you.

According to a posting on the BEAMS website, the "Bespoke Pocket Crog" costs $53 when converted into American dollars.

This certainly isn't the first footwear line to combine fashion with practicality. American sneaker brand KangaROOS grew famous in the 80s for its shoes with zippered pockets that could hold keys or loose change.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.