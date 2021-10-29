Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mother-in-law

He was sentenced to probation and was ordered to complete anger management class and be screened for a domestic violence program.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her mother during a Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia.

The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid, shoving her against a dresser and cursing at her.

Court documents say he also cursed at Gigi Hadid, saying to “defend your partner against your f——— mother in my house,” the Associated Press reports charging documents show.

He also reportedly tried to fight a man who was also at the house.

Malik entered a plea to four summary counts. He was sentenced to probation and was ordered to complete anger management class and be screened for a domestic violence program.

The singer also addressed the charges on Twitter, saying he "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." He also called the case a "private matter."