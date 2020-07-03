ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first Friday of March is an officially designated National Day of Unplugging. That means a full 24 hours – from sundown to sundown – of life without electronics. That means no technology at all including television, computers, tablets and phones.

Research shows technology can drain your brain, cause depression and even have a negative impact on your sleep. Americans on average spend hours on their phones every single day, which is why unplugging for one full day a year can be harder than it sounds.

According to the official National Day Calendar, "Disconnecting or unplugging from all the digital static offers us an opportunity to reset. It also allows us to make more human connections with the people around us. Digital connections lack the tactile essence of the real world such as sounds, smells, and touch. Eye contact, for example, lacks depth in the digital world. In person, however, we gain a sense of someone even if we don’t know what it is yet."

"Take a break from technology and use #NationalDayOfUnplugging to post on social media the day before to spread the word," it continues.

You can also sign the Unplugging Pledge here.

