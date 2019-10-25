TAMPA, Fla. — On Saturday, those who have unwanted prescription drugs can dispose of them at several locations around Tampa Bay.

“The excess supply of prescription medications is helping fuel the national opioid crisis and teen vaping is at an all-time high," said Attorney General Ashley Moody. "Properly disposing of unused, expired drugs and vaping products helps prevent addiction and could save a life."

Since the fall of 2010, the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA is 11,816,393 pounds. During the last Drug Take-Back Day in April, more than 930,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication were turned in—35,775 pounds in Florida.

DEA coordinates Drug Take-Back Day with state and local law enforcement.

Floridians can learn more about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and find participating locations by visiting TakeBackDay.dea.gov.



