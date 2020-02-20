NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Authorities on Thursday were awaiting autopsy results after police recovered the bodies of two newborns from a recycling center in New Jersey.
Police responded to the facility on Wednesday morning and found the body of the first child, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and New Brunswick police said in a news release.
They recovered the second body about six hours later.
Authorities did not release more details about the newborns or their identities.
