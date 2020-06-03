21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship that has been off the coast of California, have tested positive for the coronavirus, Vice-President Mike Pence announced Friday afternoon.

He said that 19 of the crew members and 2 passengers were positive for the virus.

U.S. officials had ordered the Grand Princess off the coast of Northern California to stay back from the shore near San Francisco. The over 3,500 passengers on the ship are confined to their cabins while they awaited the results of tests for the virus.

A passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in mid-February, died of the coronavirus. In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least nine people who were on the same trip have become infected.

