2-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A two-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in Avondale Saturday evening.

Avondale Fire Department said crews responded to a call around 7:05 p.m. in the area of West Davis Lane and South 109th Avenue.

The boy was transported to the hospital for treatment but sadly died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. The Avondale Police Department is now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

